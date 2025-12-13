Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.4750, with a volume of 3977686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 0.2%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Taseko Mines by 0.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 774,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its position in Taseko Mines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 706,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

