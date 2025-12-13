Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 and last traded at GBX 21, with a volume of 16786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.42. The company has a market capitalization of £11.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.
