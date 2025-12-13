Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 13th (ABM, ABOS, ABVX, ACRV, ADVM, AKR, ALGN, AMG, AORT, ARCT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, December 13th:
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CION Investment (NYSE:CION) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.
Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
GAP (NYSE:GAP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.
MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.
OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Star (NASDAQ:STHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.
US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.
