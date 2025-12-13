Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for December 13th (ABM, ABOS, ABVX, ACRV, ADVM, AKR, ALGN, AMG, AORT, ARCT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, December 13th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get ABM Industries Incorporated alerts:

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX)

was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BETA Technologies (NYSE:BETA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dogwood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DWTX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a strong sell rating.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GAP (NYSE:GAP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a strong sell rating.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NASDAQ:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPC (NYSE:RES) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:SEGG) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a hold rating.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.