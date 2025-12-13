Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $10.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of AMAT traded down $10.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,736,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,918. The company has a market cap of $206.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.44. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $276.10.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $155,617.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,653.89. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $952,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 84,351 shares in the company, valued at $20,095,782.24. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,898. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $4,830,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

