Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 22.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.14. 1,113,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $196.99 and a 52-week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

