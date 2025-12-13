Flowserve Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th.

Flowserve has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flowserve has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flowserve to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:FLS traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 1,318,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.50. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $74.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flowserve will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $84.00 target price on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.