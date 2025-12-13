Site Centers Corp. (SITC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Site Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years. Site Centers has a dividend payout ratio of -120.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Site Centers to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.
Site Centers Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.32. 3,307,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Site Centers has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.09.
About Site Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
