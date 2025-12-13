Site Centers Corp. (SITC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Site Centers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7%annually over the last three years. Site Centers has a dividend payout ratio of -120.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Site Centers to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get Site Centers alerts:

Site Centers Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SITC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.32. 3,307,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Site Centers has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Site Centers

About Site Centers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Site Centers by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Site Centers by 4,078.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Site Centers by 1,792.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Site Centers by 256.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Site Centers by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Site Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Site Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.