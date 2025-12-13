Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 (NASDAQ:GECCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5372 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a 1.1% increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 Price Performance

Shares of GECCI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.50% NOTES DUE 2029 has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

