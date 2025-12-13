Americas Gold and Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,121,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 1,334,699 shares.The stock last traded at $5.5480 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.90 price objective (up from $3.40) on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Americas Gold and Silver in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Americas Gold and Silver by 29.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Americas Gold and Silver during the second quarter worth about $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Gold and Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Gold and Silver by 50.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Americas Gold and Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

