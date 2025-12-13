Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.47 and last traded at $18.5340. 777,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,489,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 364,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 253.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 78,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 55,923 shares in the last quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd now owns 780,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

