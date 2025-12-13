Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 31st

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 45.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. 2,838,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.13 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

