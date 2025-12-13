Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
NYSE NMS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 32,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,888. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
