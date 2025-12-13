Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE NMS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 32,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,888. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.