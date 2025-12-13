XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Price Performance
XFLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 1,555,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.
Insider Activity at XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust
In related news, insider Lauren Kristen Law acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,200. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Company Profile
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
