Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:NVG traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.71. 602,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,418. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 462.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

