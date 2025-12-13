ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a 3.6% increase from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ChoiceOne Financial Services to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Down 0.2%

ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.90. 128,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,380. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $479.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50.

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ChoiceOne Financial Services will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric E. Burrough purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 174,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,740.50. The trade was a 2.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 149.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 156,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 93,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 70.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 133,999 shares during the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

