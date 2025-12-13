eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Trading Down 5.5% – Here’s Why

eToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.39 and last traded at $38.50. Approximately 388,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,236,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on eToro Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on eToro Group from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on eToro Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on eToro Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eToro Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Get eToro Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on eToro Group

eToro Group Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.63.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. eToro Group had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 1.31%.The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eToro Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in eToro Group during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in eToro Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eToro Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About eToro Group

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eToro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eToro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.