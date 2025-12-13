Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) was down 11.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 1,001,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 347,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Southern Energy Trading Down 11.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Southern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.