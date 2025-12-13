BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$27.19 and last traded at C$27.19, with a volume of 5390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.03.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.07.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th.

About BMO Canadian Dividend ETF

The ETF seeks to provide a balance of income and potential for long-term capital appreciation, primarily by investing in ETFs that provide exposure to a diversified portfolio of global equity and fixed income securities. To achieve investment objective the investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are held in the Index.

