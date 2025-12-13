Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Shares Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10. 8,219,495 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,050% from the average session volume of 382,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Sirios Resources Trading Up 32.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.69 million, a P/E ratio of -58.93 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Sirios Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.