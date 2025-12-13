Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.3763 and last traded at $0.3763. Approximately 119,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 121,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Solgold Trading Down 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Solgold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

