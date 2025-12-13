Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.16 and last traded at $30.1150, with a volume of 6679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otsuka has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.
