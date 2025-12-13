Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,595,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 2,740,484 shares.The stock last traded at $6.6150 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $6.60 price target on shares of Paramount Group and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $6.60 price target on Paramount Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

Paramount Group Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 11,737,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,098 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

