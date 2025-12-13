New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Shares Up 8.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.4850. 7,965,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 19,557,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NGD. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Get New Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NGD

New Gold Price Performance

Institutional Trading of New Gold

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in New Gold by 50.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,796,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,678,000 after buying an additional 24,495,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,812,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,883,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,621 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in New Gold by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,761,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in New Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,357,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,468 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.