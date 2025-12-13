Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.0%

CG traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. 1,970,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.51 million. Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $35,343,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,999,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,379,868.20. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlyle Group by 162.3% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 119,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 74,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Carlyle Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,909,000 after buying an additional 72,154 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

