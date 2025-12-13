Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ETX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. 19,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.