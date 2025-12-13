Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:ETX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.24. 19,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,651. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.