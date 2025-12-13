Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 690,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,847. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

