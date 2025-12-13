Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 31st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 690,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,847. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.55.
About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
