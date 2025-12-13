Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of JFR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,123,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,311. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7,949.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,552,000 after purchasing an additional 675,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 47,985 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

