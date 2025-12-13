Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EOI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,187. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

