Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EOI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,187. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.63.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Amazon Could Be a $300 Stock Within Weeks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Adobe Gets Post-Earnings Lift: Long-Term Outlook Favors Upside
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/8 – 12/12
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.