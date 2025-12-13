Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.8010, with a volume of 247982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.
The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.
