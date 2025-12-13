Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.8010, with a volume of 247982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.26.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGDG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 365,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 176,945 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,781,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 213.4% in the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.