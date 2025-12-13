SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.53 and last traded at $135.58, with a volume of 659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.21.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $588.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.45 and its 200-day moving average is $131.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Integrated Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

