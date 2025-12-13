Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.2210. Approximately 278,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,368,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised Extreme Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.72 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 81.83%. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,674,958.28. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 44.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 74.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

