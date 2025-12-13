Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Trading Up 9.8% – Here’s Why

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 2,473,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 945,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price target on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Silver Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.87.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Down 4.5%

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

