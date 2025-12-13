ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2025

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $53.4470. Approximately 407,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,317,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 450.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.