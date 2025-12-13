ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 6.6% – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.76 and last traded at $53.4470. Approximately 407,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,317,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $8,680,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 450.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

