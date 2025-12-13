Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) versus Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ) Head to Head Contrast

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) and Li Bang International (NASDAQ:LBGJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Worthington Steel has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Bang International has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Worthington Steel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Steel 0 1 1 0 2.50 Li Bang International 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Worthington Steel and Li Bang International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Worthington Steel currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.67%. Given Worthington Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than Li Bang International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worthington Steel and Li Bang International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Steel $3.13 billion 0.58 $110.70 million $2.18 16.40 Li Bang International $11.11 million 1.10 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

Worthington Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Li Bang International.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Steel and Li Bang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Steel 3.80% 10.11% 6.16% Li Bang International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Worthington Steel beats Li Bang International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Li Bang International

(Get Free Report)

Li Bang International Corporation Inc. specializes in the research, development, production and sale of stainless steel commercial kitchen equipment under its own `Li Bang` brand principally in China. In addition to its product offerings, the Company provides comprehensive services from early-stage design of commercial kitchen appliances to equipment installation and after-sales maintenance. Li Bang International Corporation Inc. is based in Jiangyin, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.