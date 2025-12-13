Holocene Advisors LP Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,993,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,101,062 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of AT&T worth $202,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

