GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Down 7.3% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.81 and last traded at $80.2450. Approximately 5,261,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,398,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.53.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.35.

Get GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 350.0% during the third quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $94,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.