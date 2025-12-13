Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Trading 7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.8650. Approximately 152,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 770,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BWIN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Baldwin Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Get Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $365.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 15,000 shares of Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,194.04. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.