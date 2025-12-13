WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,308,745 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 2,569,282 shares.The stock last traded at $17.0610 and had previously closed at $20.23.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on WAVE Life Sciences from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.08 and a beta of -1.72.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). WAVE Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 111.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.61%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. On average, analysts predict that WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Corrigan sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $217,230.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,426.20. This trade represents a 35.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Francis sold 441,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $6,425,821.67. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,250. This trade represents a 94.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 902,742 shares of company stock valued at $13,313,763. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WVE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $330,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WAVE Life Sciences by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 390,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of WAVE Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 621,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 142,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

