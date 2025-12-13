Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.4290. Approximately 36,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 341,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $765.63 million, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 9.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 58.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

