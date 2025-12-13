Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $28.3980. 1,543,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,177,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PPTA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Perpetua Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Perpetua Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -57.68 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 14,911 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $353,688.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,826.28. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

