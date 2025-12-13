Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Elevatus Welath Management

Elevatus Welath Management lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,967 shares during the quarter. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,747. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $116.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $116.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.46.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

