Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,752 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,845 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $52,137,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $458.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.97, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.