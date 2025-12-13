Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,374,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 879,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,160,621.25. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,747 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.