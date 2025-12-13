Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 369,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,608. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

