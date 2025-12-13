Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 369,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,608. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
