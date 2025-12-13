Zacks Research Upgrades Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Hold

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $688.74 million, a PE ratio of -496.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.66 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 532.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,411,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,186 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,619,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after acquiring an additional 274,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 999,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,067,000 after purchasing an additional 499,412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 578,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,911 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

