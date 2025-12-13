Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 4,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 550,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.