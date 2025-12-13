Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Evolution Petroleum has a payout ratio of 4,800.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 550,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,724. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.72. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.00 and a beta of 0.26.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
