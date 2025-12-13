Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 2nd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.
Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.
Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.
