Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 2nd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Merchants Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $171.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBIN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

