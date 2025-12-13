Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
IKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Inhibikase Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company’s product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.
