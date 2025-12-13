Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on December 31st

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 135.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $121.03 and a one year high of $162.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 28.40%.The company had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.53.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

