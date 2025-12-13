Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,854,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,305. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the airline’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 83,070 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

